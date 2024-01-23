Name of Vancouver Island creek deemed offensive, could be changed
Coonskin Creek in Youbou, B.C., has been flagged by Natural Resources Canada as derogatory and a request has been made to the Cowichan Valley Regional District (CVRD) to rescind the name.
In November 2022, Natural Resources Canada sent a letter to provinces and territories to take meaningful steps to change any derogatory names and Coonskin Creek was identified as one.
As a result, the B.C. Geographical Names Office sent a letter to the CVRD four months ago requesting the name be rescinded.
In 1952, the creek was officially given its name and there's no record of why it was given the name but it is a term used to describe racoons.
However, it's also a term that is highly offensive to the Black community.
Several Youbou residents CTV News talked to Tuesday say they don't want the name changed at all.
The letter given to the CVRD about rescinding the name is on the agenda for Wednesday's CVRD board meeting.
