Name the bunny: GRT asks for suggestions to name stuffed animal left at bus shelter

Grand River Transit has drawn up “ad-hop-tion papers” for a stuffed bunny found at a Kitchener bus shelter earlier this month.

On Feb. 3, GRT officials said they were on the hunt for the stuffed animal’s owner, posting pictures of the bunny heading back to the lost-and-found.

A customer spotted this lost bunny from a passing bus and worried that it’s very important to someone.



The bunny has been rescued from the shelter at Belmont and Highland, and is safe at lost and found.



When no one immediately came forward to claim the rabbit, they put it to work. A tweet on Feb. 4 showed the rabbit driving a bus and helping with repairs.

Some-bunny has been busy today!



We know you carrot lot, so while #lostbunny waits to be found, we've burrowed it...we may need to consider a starting celery.



Hare's hopping fur a reunion soon. pic.twitter.com/5Q53OBZF9P

A tweet Friday from GRT said they’re still hoping to find the owner, but until then the bunny will stay with transit service.

We’re still hoping to find #lostbunny’s family, but for now, it will have a home at GRT!



We’ve got the ad-hop-tion papers all ready, but we’re not sure what name to put on them! What do you think bunny’s name should be? (And no, we're not calling it Bunny McBunface!) �� pic.twitter.com/1vmbevjOXr

The bunny will have a home at GRT until it’s claimed by its owner, GRT said.