Name the puppy: Lethbridge police hold contest for newest K9 member

Lethbridge police are holding a contest to help determine the name for their furry new recruit.

The 12-week-old Belgian Malinois puppy will be the K9 unit's newest member.

Police say it marks the first time in decades that a puppy will be trained and tested entirely in-house.

"In the past, the K9 Unit has obtained dogs that are about 15-months to twoyearsold and have already been named and tested to determine if they are suitable for policing," said a Wednesday release from the Lethbridge Police Service (LPS).

The puppy comes from an Alberta breeder and his lineage includes a history of police work.

So far, police say he already knows a number of basic commands and is confident around the four police dogs currently in service.

"The training process will involve learning skills in obedience, agility, tracking and evidence searching. He’ll also be tested to ensure his temperament is suited to police work."

If all goes well, he’ll be ready to hit the streets with a handler in 2024.

In the meantime, police are hoping children in Lethbridge can help them name the pup as part of a new contest.

The contest is open to kids ages four to 14 who live in Lethbridge.

Youngsters are encouraged to be "original and imaginative" with their names, but also keep in mind the puppy will be a working police dog, not a pet.

Each child may submit only one entry and the name must be one or two syllables with no more than nine letters.

Entries can be submitted online or by filling out a form at the front desk of the police station during business hours.

The deadline to submit an entry is July 4.

The winning name will be chosen by a panel of K9 officers and the child whose name is selected will get the chance to meet the puppy.

"We’re excited to share our latest four-legged addition with the community and we can’t wait to see what names the kids come up with,” said Cont. Braylon Hyggen. "We know whatever name this little guy gets is going to serve him well."

The pup currently resides with Hyggen and police service dog Myke, a 7.5-year-old Malinois who will help mentor him.