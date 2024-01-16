Names released of victim and 3 suspects in Chatham-Kent homicide investigation

Chatham-Kent police have released the names of three suspects charged with first-degree murder after a Tilbury man’s body was discovered on the side of the road late last week in Dover Township.

David Trealout, 34, Kimberly Price, 52, Darin Noland, 61, have been charged.

Police have also identified the victim as 55-year-old Henry Neudorf.

Police say around 11 a.m. on Jan. 12, officers responded to Jacob Road regarding a deceased male being located on the roadside.

The coroner’s office was contacted, while a preliminary death investigation commenced.

On Jan. 14 and 15, three people, all from Tilbury, were arrested and charged with First Degree Murder. All three appeared in court on Monday and have since been remanded with future court dates.

Trealout, 34, will appear before the court again on Jan. 26.

Price, 52, will appear before the court again on Jan, 22.

Noland, 61, will appear before the court again on Jan, 22.

Police say this is considered an isolated incident. All parties involved were known to each other. There is no concern for public safety.

To maintain the integrity of this ongoing investigation, police say specific details will not be released at this time. However, the police encourage anyone with information related to this case to contact Det. Cole Abbott at colea@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 80262. You can provide information anonymously by submitting a tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).