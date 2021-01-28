A First Nations-led service called ‘NAN Hope’ is a 24/7 lifeline for people struggling with mental health or addictions during the COVID19- pandemic.

It launched in August and so far has helped more than 260 clients from the Nishnawbe Aski Nation.

Those running NAN Hope say it’s barrier-free and that’s what’s helping to save lives, especially those living in locked-in communities during the pandemic.

Carl Dalton, a social worker with Dalton Associates, a company that offers online counselling services and is a partner of NAN Hope, told CTV News if people in crisis “feel like there’s nowhere to turn, that’s when hopelessness really sets in.”

Around the clock and from anywhere, anyone can call a NAN Hope wellness navigator. Traditional counsellors who speak Cree and Ojibway are also available.

'Start a conversation'

“Really, we just start a conversation," Dalton said. "So we have lots of ... lengthy conversations, people who just have lots of questions ... about what a service could be or what they would even need. And so we really help them through whatever their inquiry is.”

NAN Hope also works with other community service providers such as nurse practitioner Mae Katt in Thunder Bay, to ensure continuity of care.

“So families know there is a plan in place. They’re advised of the plan. There’s always a follow-up appointment," Dalton said "They’re getting a quality service through the NAN Hope line that they wouldn’t have received before.”

There is no waitlist with NAN Hope. An officer who runs the Survivor Assistance Support Program for the Nishnawbe Aski Police said she’s referred many victims of domestic and sexual violence to NAN Hope.

“We’ve had a couple of instances where we’ve had a sexual offence and the victim didn’t know the accused was released and ran into him and later found out he was staying across the road,” said Det. Sgt. Alana Morrison.

Morrison said there are approximately 20 domestic cases a month in NAN communities and in about half of the ones she’s currently seeing, the victims’ phones have been destroyed. She said it’s important victims have a variety of ways to reach help.

Aside from calling NAN Hope, people can also connect with councillors in a live chat on NAN Hope’s website, through Facebook Messenger and via email.