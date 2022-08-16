Nana's Bakery owner feels 'violated' after break-in

A south Windsor bakery owner is upset after a break-in and theft at his business for the first time in 25 years.

Nana's Bakery owner Doug Romanek says someone smashed through the door early Sunday morning.

“I got my keys out, walked to the door and thought: that’s not supposed to look like that,” he told CTV News on Tuesday.

Romanek said this is the first time in the 25 years he’s run the bakery that there’s been a break-in.

“You feel violated,” he said.

“This is my sanctuary, my safe spot. It should be fine.”

According to Romanek, about $200 to $300 was taken from the cash register and about $200 from a donation jar.

The money in the collection jar was intended for a local athlete heading to Portugal in October for the World Down Syndrome Swimming Championships.

“That’s what hurts the most,” Romanek said.

Even though he’s distraught over what happened, Romanek says he's been receiving support and donations from Windsor-Essex residents and beyond to help replenish the funds.

In the single day the bakery has been open since the break-in, he thinks the community has donated as much as they’d raised in the weeks leading up to the incident.

Money that will help pay for flights and hotels for the swimmer and her parents in October.

“You can see the goodness coming out of people,” Romanek said.

Windsor police are investigating the incident.