Nanaimo announces mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for staff

The City of Nanaimo is the latest Vancouver Island municipality to require COVID-19 vaccinations in staff.

On Tuesday, the city announced that all municipal workers and contracted employees will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 10.

If workers are not fully vaccinated by then, the city says that staff can continue to work so long as they complete rapid COVID-19 tests between Jan. 10 and Feb. 6.

The city will pay for the costs of rapid testing until Feb. 6. After that, employees can continue to work so long as they keep providing rapid tests, but workers will then be required to pay for the costs of each test.

Beginning Feb. 7, if employees do not provide proof of vaccination and refuse to participate in the rapid testing, they will be placed on an unpaid leave of absence immediately.

Employees can return to work if they get vaccinated or participate in the rapid testing program after Feb. 7.

"The City of Nanaimo’s goal is to continue to ensure the greatest possible protection for the individual health of citizens and employees, while providing excellence in customer service and maintaining operational efficiency," said Nanaimo chief administrative officer, Jack Rudolph, on Tuesday.