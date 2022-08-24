Nanaimo, B.C., man accused of second-degree murder in Alberta awaits transfer

A Nanaimo man accused of murdering a fellow inmate at the Drumheller Institution in January 2022 could be transferred back to Alberta to stand trial on his charges.

Lawyer Hugh Sommerville explained during an appearance on behalf of Ashley Baird, 38, that he and Crown prosecutors are working together to take steps to have Baird transferred back to Alberta; Baird also made a brief appearance via video conference from a correctional facility in Quebec.

Drumheller RCMP responded to a call from the Drumheller Institution at around 8:40 p.m. on January 26, 2022 for an allegedly unprovoked, serious assault on inmate Jeffrey Ryan. Ryan was transported to hospital with serious injuries sustained in the assault; he later died of these injuries and Baird was charged with second-degree murder.

During his appearance, Baird noted he had not been provided with electronic devices in order to view documentation or full disclosure.

Mr. Sommerville asked the matter be adjourned until mid-September to allow time to take steps to have Baird brought back to Alberta to stand trial.

The matter was adjourned until Friday, September 16.