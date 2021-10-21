Nanaimo-based salmon farming operation set for massive expansion

Nanaimo's Taste of BC Aquafarms has become a world leader in land-based salmon farming and is set to expand its operations globally.

“We’ve spent the last nine years developing a prototype and proving the technology to grow steelhead on land,” says Steve Atkinson, managing director of Taste of BC Aquafarms.

To date, the company can produce 100 tonnes of steelhead salmon per year at their Nanaimo location. With an expansion to different locations on Vancouver Island and abroad, the company expects production will increase to 20,000 tonnes annually.

“Today we are the only ones that have actually been able to meet our production goals and consistently grow fish to market at a cost effective manner,” says Atkinson.

It takes about twelve months from egg to harvest to produce a two-kilogram steelhead salmon.

Every aspect of the salmon's life cycle for the twelve months is scrutinized.

“From the swim speed, to the lighting, how do you feed them, when do you feed them, what do you feed them,” adds Atkinson.

Once expanded, the operation plans to farm different Pacific salmon species, such as chinook and coho.