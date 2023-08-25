Nanaimo boy airlifted to Victoria hospital after being struck by two vehicles

A 10-year-old Nanaimo boy was airlifted to hospital in Victoria Thursday after he was struck by two vehicles while riding his bicycle.

Mounties say the incident happened at 4:45 p.m., when witnesses and the drivers involved say the boy was riding his bike down a steep driveway when he ended up on Howard Avenue, near the intersection with Nova Street.

The child was struck by a southbound vehicle and then by another vehicle heading northbound.

Both drivers remained at the scene and are co-operating with investigators, the Nanaimo RCMP said.

Speed, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be contributing factors in the collision, according to preliminary investigation.

When police arrived on scene, bystanders and firefighters were providing emergency first aid to the boy.

He was airlifted to hospital in Victoria with serious and potentially life-threatening injuries.

The intersection was closed for several hours while investigators, including an RCMP traffic collision analyst, examined the scene and collected forensic evidence.

Police said there was no update on the boy's condition available Friday morning.