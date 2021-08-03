Nanaimo chiropractor crowned 2nd fittest man in world at CrossFit Games
Patrick Vellner, a part-time Nanaimo chiropractor and full-time CrossFit athlete, just took home second place at the 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games.
This year's games were held in Madison, Wisconsin, over four days of competition which wrapped up on Sunday.
Athletes from all over the world competed in 15 events in hopes of being crowned fittest man and woman on earth.
Vellner finished 42 points behind American Justin Medeiros and 19 points ahead of fellow Canadian Brent Fikowski.
The 31-year-old has been competing at the CrossFit Games since 2013 and has two second place finishes (2018, 2021) and two third place finishes (2016, 2017).
Vellner has lived in Nanaimo for more than two years and is a part-time chiropractor at Island Optimal Health and Performance and can be seen training at CrossFit Nanaimo.
