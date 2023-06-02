Nanaimo driver dead after multi-vehicle crash on Trans-Canada Highway

A 73-year-old man is dead after suffering a medical emergency while driving on the Trans-Canada Highway near Nanaimo on Friday.

The incident caused a six-vehicle collision on the highway at the intersection with Tenth Street just before noon.

The driver was declared dead at the scene while his wife, who was in the vehicle with him, was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Southbound traffic was being rerouted at Halliburton Street Friday afternoon. The highway was expected to reopen before 3 p.m.