Nanaimo elementary school lifts hold-and-secure order

An elementary school in Nanaimo has rescinded its hold-and-secure order Thursday morning after police investigated a nearby incident.

The Nanaimo-Ladysmith School District placed Fairview Elementary and the school district administration centre under the hold-and-secure order around 9:30 a.m. as Nanaimo RCMP investigated reports of a suspicious person near the Nanaimo Ice Centre.

Fairview Elementary is located at 205 Howard Ave., roughly one kilometre away from the Nanaimo Ice Centre, located at 750 Third St.

The school district lifted the hold-and-secure order around 10:15 a.m., and police have reportedly left the area near the ice centre.

A hold-and-secure order means that everyone is brought into a school while all exterior doors and windows are locked.

Classes and indoor school programing are generally allowed to continue as usual during a hold and secure.

Hold and secure has been lifted at Fairview, NDSS and District Admin Centre. Thanks to @NanaimoRCMP for your work!