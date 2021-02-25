An elementary school in Nanaimo is reporting a COVID-19 exposure.

Island Health says the exposure occurred on Feb. 16 at Mountain View Elementary at 2480 East Wellington Rd.

There are currently 11 schools on Island Health’s COVID-19 exposure list. Schools are removed from the list 14 days after the last known exposure at the site.

Island Health says it will reach out to any close contacts of the person who tested positive at the school. Anyone who is not contacted should continue attending the school as usual.

“If you or your child have been identified as a COVID-19 positive case or close contact, be assured that Island Health’s public health team will contact you directly and provide further instruction,” Island Health said in a statement on its website.

“As always, monitor yourself and your child for symptoms of COVID-19," the health authority said.