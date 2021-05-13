Nanaimo elementary school under hold-and-secure order

An elementary school in Nanaimo was placed under a hold-and-secure order on Thursday morning as police investigated a nearby incident.

The Nanaimo-Ladysmith School District said that Fairview Elementary and the school district administration centre were placed under the order around 9:30 a.m. as Nanaimo RCMP investigated reports of a suspicious person near the Nanaimo Ice Centre.

Fairview Elementary is located at 205 Howard Ave., roughly one kilometre away from the Nanaimo Ice Centre, located at 750 Third St.

A hold-and-secure order means that everyone is brought into a school while all exterior doors and windows are locked.

Classes and indoor school programing are generally allowed to continue as usual during a hold and secure.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

