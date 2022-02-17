Nanaimo ferry terminal announces single-day closure

The Duke Point ferry terminal in Nanaimo, B.C., will be closed to the public on Saturday, March 5.

BC Ferries says the closure is necessary to perform upgrades to the ramp, including replacement of the hydraulic valves and control system.

All Nanaimo ferry sailings will operate out of the Departure Bay terminal for the day.

The change means the Tsawwassen-Duke Point route will temporarily operate as the Tsawwassen-Departure Bay route, which is about a two-hour sailing.

The 10:45 p.m. Tsawwassen-Duke Point sailing on March 4 will also be changed to Tsawwassen-Departure Bay.

More details on the schedule changes can be found on the BC Ferries website.