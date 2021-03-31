Nanaimo firefighters rescue small dog from 'The Abyss'

Nanaimo Fire Rescue is urging dog owners to keep their dogs on a leash after firefighters had to rescue another dog from a popular trail called "The Abyss."

"People are wanting to get out and try new trails in Nanaimo and this is one of the favourite ones to go to," said Troy Libbus, Assistant Chief with Nanaimo Fire Rescue.

The trail leads people to a large crack in the ground that is approximately 50 centimetres wide.

On Tuesday morning, Nanaimo Fire Rescue responded to reports of a small dog falling roughly four metres down into the fissure.

Crews were able to use a pipe pole to bring the dog back up to the surface. It was the third dog rescue from the Abyss in just as many months.

“We highly recommend when you are out on new trails to keep your dog on a leash,” said Libbus.

None of the three dogs that had to be rescued from the Abyss this year were badly injured, according to firefighters.

The Abyss trail is located in the south end of Nanaimo, just off Harewood Mines Road.