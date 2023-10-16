Nanaimo food bank sees 'unprecedented' need for volunteers amid rising demand

The Loaves and Fishes food bank in Nanaimo is seeing a dramatic increase in people needing food and a dramatic shortage of volunteers to get the food out the door.

"We are seeing unprecedented need for our services, but fortunately we have been able to access an abundance of food to meet that need," said the food bank's executive director, Peter Sinclair.

The issue the food bank is having is that when food comes in, it needs to be sorted in a timely manner.

"That food is perishable food and it needs to be sorted quickly, usually with 24 to 48 hours," added Sinclair.

But the food bank doesn't have enough volunteers to make that happen.

"Each shift that someone is volunteering with us makes sure that there's more food available for people in need," said Sinclair.

Loaves and Fishes, which serves people in Nanaimo and the North Island, sees nearly 10,000 visits per month, which is about 30 to 40 per cent higher than usual.

To volunteer and or support Loaves and Fishes, visit their website.