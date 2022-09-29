Nanaimo grocery store evacuated due to 'unspecified threat'

A large grocery store in Nanaimo, B.C., was evacuated Wednesday night due to an "unspecified threat," according to the RCMP.

The threat was phoned in to the Real Canadian Superstore, located on Metral Drive, around 8:20 p.m., and then reported to police.

"Based on the information gathered at the time, investigators in coordination with store management, decided it was in the best interest of the employees, their customers and the infrastructure of the business to evacuate the building," said the RCMP in a release Thursday.

Mounties searched the store and parking lot with a police dog, while paramedics and firefighters were alerted and placed on standby.

Police say nothing suspicious was found and the store was allowed to reopen just after 10 p.m. Since the business normally closes at that time, no customers returned, though staff re-entered the business, police say.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2022-34406.