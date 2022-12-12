Nanaimo high school closed for days due to power outage

One of the largest high schools in Nanaimo, B.C., will be closed for at least two days this week due to an electricity issue.

The Nanaimo-Ladysmith school district says a transformer at Dover Bay Secondary school has failed, leaving the entire school without electricity.

The issue was discovered Friday evening, and since then crews have been working to restore power to the building.

As crews work to fix the issue, the school district says Dover Bay will be closed for at least Monday and Tuesday.

"While we don’t know how long the outage will last, we should have a better idea on Monday afternoon and will be communicating an update at that time," said SD68 in a release Sunday.

For now, students at the high school will be enjoying an unexpected long weekend.