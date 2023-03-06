Nanaimo high school organizing bowl of soup fundraiser for food bank

Students at Nanaimo District Secondary School (NDSS) are organizing a fundraiser called The Empty Bowl with all the money raised going to the Loaves and Fishes food bank.

NDSS will host a fundraising event on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., where people pay $20 for a bowl of soup and keep the bowl, which was made at the school's pottery workshop.

Over the past three months, students, staff and community members have been rolling up their sleeves to create 150 unique pottery bowls for the event.

The fundraiser is put on by the NDSS student council and the pottery program.

“It’s to stop and think about all the people out in the community who suffer from poverty and hunger,” says Solace Stuart, student council president.

Students from the fine arts and skills departments at NDSS have donated handmade items that will be for sale at the event, as well. All money raised will also go to Loaves and Fishes.

Tickets for The Empty Bowl can be bought at the NDSS office and any remaining tickets will be sold at the door.