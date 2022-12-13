Nanaimo high school to reopen after 2-day closure due to power outage
Dover Bay Secondary school in Nanaimo, B.C., will reopen on Wednesday following an unexpected closure this week.
The high school was closed on Monday and Tuesday because a district-run transformer failed at the property on Friday evening.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Nanaimo-Ladysmith school district said a brand new transformer had been installed at the school.
All electrical, mechanical and information systems were also tested, according to the school district.
With a new transformer installed, classes are set to resume on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
"A special thanks to district staff and contractors for quickly resolving this matter and to our families for their patience and understanding," said the school district in a release Tuesday.
Dover Bay is one of the largest high schools in the Harbour City.
Earlier this year, the province announced it was contributing $2.6 million to renovate and expand the school, while the school district was investing another $400,000.
