Nanaimo hockey player pursues dream after losing both parents

Skyler Cameron of Nanaimo needs help in pursuing his dream of playing university hockey and eventually going pro after the heartbreaking loss of both his parents.

The 21-year-old defenseman just finished his junior career last spring with his hometown Nanaimo Clippers.

Near the end of the season, in May, his mom Linda died after a courageous battle with cancer. A few weeks later, his father Darryl died from an unexpected cardiac event.

With guidance from his dad a week before his death, Cameron accepted an offer to play for Trinity Western University's Spartans in Langley.

The decision was made so that Cameron can be close to his family and friends.

His father planned on funding his son's dream before his untimely death.

A GoFundMe page has been launched now to raise money for tuition, books, living expenses and training during his four years with the team.

"Together, we can honor the memory of Skyler's parents and help him rebuild his life," Kelly Marini says in the GoFundMe page's description.

"They'd be proud for sure, his dad was at every single game," says Quinlyn King, business and team operations for the Nanaimo Clippers.

"His mother would make as many games as she possibly could," King added. "It would mean the world for them."

To date, the GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $29,000 of the $95,000 goal.