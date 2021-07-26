Nanaimo hosting free outdoor concerts this summer

The City of Nanaimo is showcasing a range of local musicians through a free outdoor music series this summer.

Four outdoor summer concerts are planned across the city, with the first taking place on Saturday, July 24.

The first concert will run from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Departure Bay Beach near Kin Hut.

The first performer will be Nanaimo artist Elise Boulanger, who is known for her "Chamber-Folk-Pop" which blends contemporary music with a classical background, according to the city.

The free community concerts are open to everyone, though the city recommends bringing lawn chairs or blankets to each show.

The next three concerts will all take place during the month of August at different parks across the city. The municipality says it will release further details on performers and dates closer to each concert date.

"We are so happy to welcome live music back into our parks this summer," said Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog in a statement.

"This is just one of many activities we will see in our public spaces this year as we reopen and Re-imagine our leisure time."