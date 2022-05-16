Nanaimo issues warning after mother bear, cubs spotted in parks
The City of Nanaimo is warning residents to be on the lookout after a mother bear and her two cubs were reported in two recent sightings.
The first sighting occurred around 3:30 p.m. Friday in the Colliery Dam Park area, according to the city.
In that sighting, the city said a "bear sow with two cubs" had been spotted.
On Monday afternoon, the city warned of another sighting of a "mom and two cubs," this time at Bowen Park.
"If you know anyone that walks there regularly, please help us inform them to maybe avoid the area temporarily or take extra caution," said the city in a social media post.
With bears becoming more active in spring, conservation officers are reminding residents to keep their garbage indoors or locked up tight.
In late April, two bear encounters were recorded in Nanaimo where the animals were munching on garbage.
"I can’t stress it enough, if you don’t secure your garbage, you’re going to get a bear killed," said Sgt. Stuart Bates of the B.C. Conservation Officers Service on May 3.
