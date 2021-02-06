A Vancouver Island city is challenging residents to stay active this winter.

Nanaimo Parks and Recreation's "Walk On Winter Wellness Challenge" kicks off Monday, encouraging people to take advantage of Vancouver Island's mild winter weather by getting outside and walking at least 120 kilometres over the next six weeks.

Participants are asked to track their steps or daily walking distance using a pedometer or a smartphone app, then record their progress on the program's website each day.

On Fridays, the city parks and recreation department will tally each walker's weekly progress, and on Mondays, a leaderboard will be published on the city's website.

"We have weekly prizes as well as a grand prize from New Balance: a pair of sneakers up to $200," said Deborah Beck, recreation coordinator for the City of Nanaimo.

Beck said the winners are not being selected based on the distance they walk. Instead, participant names will go into a draw each time they enter their steps.

The 120-kilometre goal represents the distance between Nanaimo and Victoria, though participants are not required to actually walk from one city to the other.

More information about the challenge can be found on the City of Nanaimo website.