Nanaimo-Ladysmith School District to introduce vaccine mandate for staff
The Nanaimo-Ladysmith School District (SD68) has announced its plans to roll out a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all district staff.
The decision was made at a special board meeting on Thursday, when the district's board of education decided to move forward with a mandate.
Before the mandate is rolled out, SD68 says it will consult with representatives of employees, parents, First Nations, Metis, Inuit and community partners.
Anyone who is unable to get a COVID-19 vaccine for a medical reason will also be exempt, says the school district.
SD68 plans to have the mandate in place "as soon as possible."
"The board took the necessary steps to make a thoughtful and informed decision by collaborating with its partners, utilizing provincial data and assessing how the Omicron variant will affect the operation of schools," said Charlene McKay, SD68 board chair, in a release Friday.
"The board’s goal is to keep schools open and continue to create a safe and caring environment."
Earlier this month, the Town of Ladysmith announced that it was implementing a vaccine requirement for all employees.
In November, the City of Nanaimo announced its timeline for a vaccine mandate for municipal staff.
