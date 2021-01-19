Nanaimo RCMP are on scene at the Woodgrove Centre mall after an unspecified threat Tuesday morning.

Mounties say the threat was made just before the mall was to open at 10 a.m.

Patrol officers and police dogs searched the mall and found nothing suspicious, the RCMP said.

Customers were prevented from entering the building and staff were told to remain inside their businesses while the search was underway.

At 11:20 a.m. the search was concluded. Police will remain on scene Tuesday to search areas of the mall that are closed to the public.

Anyone with information about the threat is asked to call the RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.