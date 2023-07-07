Nanaimo man, 35, charged with arson after fires near Nanaimo Parkway

A 35-year-old Nanaimo man has been charged with arson and mischief in connection with a series of brush fires that were lit in the city earlier this week.

Police and firefighters were called just before noon Tuesday to a section of the Nanaimo Parkway near the intersection with Northfield Road.

Kevin Macey-Gerard was arrested near the scene minutes later and remains in police custody.

Macey-Gerard was formally charged with one count of arson and mischief during a judicial hearing on Thursday, the Nanaimo RCMP said.

An additional charge of breaking and entering was also laid. The charge is unrelated to the fires and stems from an incident in south Nanaimo on June 15, according to the RCMP.

No injuries or property damage were reported as a result of the fires.

Macey-Gerard was remanded into police custody to await his next court appearance on July 11.