Nanaimo man arrested for making fake 911 calls about school shooting: RCMP

Several bogus 911 calls to the Nanaimo RCMP about shots being fired at a local school – and that there were multiple casualties – has led to the arrest of a 34-year-old man.

The incident happened shortly after 1 p.m. on Thursday. The caller did not indicate which school was reportedly involved, and only provided police a five-block radius in south Nanaimo.

Fairview Elementary and Nanaimo District Secondary School (NDSS) were immediately notified and placed in a lockdown.

Students at the elementary school had already been dismissed due to parent teacher interviews, and there were no concerns at their locations.

At NDSS, school liaison officers worked quickly to ensure that staff and students were safe and secure inside the school. However, no emergencies or suspicious activities had been reported at NDSS.

"When the officers involved were satisfied that it appeared the calls were a hoax, the investigation moved towards identifying who was responsible," said Const. Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP in a statement Friday.

The North Island Operations Communications Centre was able to trace the location of the phone using cellphone technology and police databases. It determined who the phone was registered to and what vehicles were associated to the hoax caller.

By 2 p.m., officers were able to locate the suspect, his vehicle and the phone on Howard Avenue. The 34-year-old was arrested for public mischief and breach of pre-existing conditions from previous police files.