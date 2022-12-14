Nanaimo man charged with murder in Tofino, B.C.
A 25-year-old man from Nanaimo, B.C., has been charged with second-degree murder in the 2020 killing of a man in Tofino, B.C.
Luke Priddle appeared in a Nanaimo courtroom Tuesday where he was charged with second-degree murder, robbery and theft of a motor vehicle, according to a release from the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit.
Investigators said Priddle was located and arrested without incident in Nanaimo on Monday. He remains in custody, according to police.
Mounties in Tofino were called to perform a wellness check at a residence in the 1300-block of Chesterman Beach Road on Dec. 30, 2020.
Inside the home, police found the body of a 47-year-old Tofino man and determined his death was suspicious.
Investigators said at the time the death was believed to be an isolated incident and there was no apparent risk to the public.
Police arrested a man in Nanaimo on the day the body was found. The person was subsequently released without a charges.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the VIIMCU information line at 250-380-6211.
