Nanaimo man charged with murder of Victoria woman
Mounties say a 21-year-old man from Nanaimo, B.C., has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a woman from Victoria.
Police were called to a home in south Nanaimo for reports of a disturbance around 10 p.m. Monday.
When officers arrived, they found a woman dead of apparent injuries.
A short time later, a man was arrested, police say.
On Wednesday, police identified the victim as 40-year-old Denise Allick, and the suspect as 21-year-old Simon Baker.
Mounties say it's unclear why the Victoria woman was in Nanaimo, and what the relationship was between the two individuals, if any.
"The Nanaimo RCMP would like to speak with anyone who has information about why Ms. Allick was in Nanaimo," said police in a statement Wednesday.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-3245. Callers are also asked to quote file number 2022-21048 and request to speak with the RCMP detachment's Serious Crime Unit.
-
Pope Francis' visit to Canada to include stop at residential schoolThe Vatican has released the program for Pope Francis' trip to Canada next month, which includes visiting the site of a former Alberta residential school with survivors of the institutions.
-
B.C. braces for heat as Environment Canada issues special weather statementsEnvironment Canada has issued special weather statements for most of British Columbia, with temperatures expected to rise to the low and mid-30s across the province this week.
-
Quebec man arrested for erratic driving in Manitoba now charged with human trafficking: RCMPOfficers with the Manitoba RCMP have charged a Quebec man with human trafficking more than a year after they arrested him for erratic driving.
-
Vancouver Whitecaps heading to Canadian Championship finalThe Vancouver Whitecaps punched their ticket to the Canadian Championship final Wednesday with a 2-1 victory over York United.
-
Pain points and successes highlighted in COVID-19 business impact surveyA recent survey shows 32 per cent of respondents had a positive change in attitude about doing business in the Windsor-Essex community over the last year.
-
Highway 85 off-ramp expected to reopen ThursdayA sinkhole closed the Highway 85 southbound off-ramp at Lancaster Street on Wednesday.
-
Armed robbery charge laid after theft of liquorA London man is charged after police say a suspect pulled a knife in a store on York Street.
-
Hot inflation opens rare attack on Bank of CanadaThe Bank of Canada has come under a rare attack from critics after misjudging inflation and locking itself into rigid forward guidance that prevented it from reacting swiftly as prices surged and Canada's economy began to overheat.
-
Nearly half of Canadian renters expect to stay tenants indefinitely: surveyAlmost half of Canadians who rent say they will continue to do so indefinitely and aren't sure when they'll be able to get into the housing market, says a new survey.