Nanaimo man hospitalized after being 'swarmed and attacked' by teens: RCMP

Nanaimo RCMP are searching for a group of teens after two youths reportedly assaulted a man on Monday morning.

The incident occurred around 7 a.m. in the 500-block of Fourth Street.

The victim, a 39-year-old man, told police that he was walking from a 7-Eleven in the area with a slurpee in hand when he spotted a group of four to six teenagers.

"As he walked by he told investigators that no words or looks were exchanged," RCMP said in a release Tuesday.

As he passed the youth, around 560 Fourth St., police say the man was punched in the back of the head as he was "swarmed and attacked."

"He received several more blows to his head before falling to the ground," Mounties said, "While on the ground, he was kicked repeatedly, then punched one last time in the face."

The victim told police that he may have lost consciousness briefly during the assault. He last saw the teens running westbound along Fourth Street.

After the assault, the man was taken to hospital in Nanaimo for treatment of "concussion like symptoms," bruises, and abrasions along his face and neck. Police said that when they spoke with the victim in hospital, his left eye was swollen shut.

Nanaimo RCMP are now searching for two youths related to the assault.

"The victim said only two individuals in the group were involved in the assault and that he could only provide a partial description of his attackers," said Mounties on Tuesday.

The first youth is described as a male roughly 16 to 17 years old with short curly hair and dark skin. At the time, he was wearing a black T-shirt and shorts.

The second youth is described as a male around the age of 16 or 17 years old with long blonde hair and dark skin. He was wearing a grey shirt at the time.

Anyone with information on the incident or the group of youths is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2021-36463.