Nanaimo man in hospital after fire in shed he was living in

One man was taken to hospital with burns to his legs and smoke inhalation injuries after a fire broke out inside the shed he was living in Tuesday in Nanaimo, B.C.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue responded to the call just before 5 p.m. at a home on Quill Drive.

Assistant Chief of Operations Stuart Kenning tells CTV News that the man was living in a shed that was attached to the home.

The man was outside when crews arrived and was transported to hospital by paramedics.

Dave Lawrence, who lives nearby, was cooking dinner at the time when the he noticed a fire coming from his neighbour's backyard.

"[I] didn’t really pick up even what it was because those neighbours do like to have bonfires all the time and then it kind of clicked – nope that’s way too much flame,” Lawrence said.

He quickly grabbed the phone and called 911.

"It went so fast," he added. "It went from looking out the window seeing quite a bit of flame to raging fire within seconds."

The fire was quickly knocked down by firefighters but it did spread to the inside of the home, which sustained significant smoke damage.

Two people living inside the residence were not home at the time.

The cause of the blaze is undetermined but Nanaimo Fire Rescue says the fire did start inside the shed and is not suspicious.