Nanaimo police dog finds lost hiker

Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., are crediting a police dog with finding a lost senior who became disoriented while hiking on Friday evening.

The 75-year-old man called police to request assistance at 7:45 p.m. The man reported he was wet and lost on a trail off Vipond Road.

Officers were concerned for his well-being as the temperature had dropped to near zero, police said in a statement Tuesday.

Police attended the area and narrowed their search using a GPS signal from the man's cellphone.

One officer and a police dog named Luthor headed into the trail system off a logging road and started tracking the man.

The dog discovered the man approximately 200 metres off the trail in the bush, police said.

The man was uninjured and was escorted out of the woods safely, police said.

"We applaud the gentleman for calling the police," said Const. Sherri Wade. "Sometimes, it's hard to admit that we are lost."