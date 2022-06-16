Nanaimo RCMP arrest 2 men for possessing loaded firearms

Nanaimo RCMP say two men were arrested in separate incidents on Tuesday for having loaded firearms in their possession.

The first man was arrested around 8 a.m. after Mounties saw several people sitting outside the Nanaimo Military Museum.

One officer reportedly spotted a man with a "unique jeweler's hammer" and asked him where he got it.

"The conversation didn’t go well as moments later, officers found a loaded [firearm] concealed in his waistband," police said in a statement Thursday.

Mounties say the firearm is a modified single shot 22-calibre rifle, and that 16 rounds of ammo were found in the man's things.

The man, 47-uear-old Robert McGeorge of no fixed address, was arrested and faces charges related to weapons possession, drugs possession, breach of conditions, and possession of break-in tools.

SAWED-OFF SHOTGUN

A second man was arrested for possessing a modified firearm around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Mounties say that officers received a report of a man asleep behind the wheel of a car in the Rosamond Street area.

Police arrived at the car and woke the man up, at which point they determined he was impaired by drugs, according to Nanaimo RCMP.

Mounties arrested the man and say they found a black bag filled with a variety of drugs – including suspected crack cocaine, powdered cocaine, fentanyl and MDMA – in his pockets.

Police say they also found a backpack on the floor of the car and discovered a loaded sawed-off shotgun was inside it.

The 48-year-old man was held in police custody overnight. He's since been released from custody with a court date sometime in late July.

Police say no charges have been formally laid, so the man's identity has not be released.

"These two interactions speak volumes to the inherent dangers police officers face on a daily basis," said Const. Gary O'Brien in a release Thursday.

"Disturbingly, officers are finding more and more criminals who have taken to arming themselves with these dangerous modified weapons," he said.