Nanaimo RCMP identify vehicle of interest in ‘brazen’ home invasion, attack on teens

Mounties have identified a vehicle of interest in a brazen daytime home invasion in last month that saw two teenage girls attacked with bear spray in Nanaimo, B.C.

Police are looking for a brown or dark purple Acura 1.6 EL sedan made in 2000. The car is missing its front passenger-side turn signal.

The car was captured on surveillance video leaving the area shortly after a man dressed in camouflage and a black balaclava burst into a north Nanaimo home and sprayed two sisters with bear spray.

The attack happened just before 3 p.m. in the 5200-block of Lost Lake Road.

"I thought that this guy was a military man when I first saw him, until I realized what he was doing to us was bad," one of the sisters, who CTV News agreed not to identify, said after the attack.

"All I heard was my sister screaming at me to run," her sister added.

The girls were treated by paramedics at the scene. Mounties say the incident has left them and their family traumatized.

The girls' mother, Veva Leigh, says the intruder stole electronics, clothing, and a collection of vintage skateboard stickers from the basement of the home, before going upstairs and confronting the girls.

RCMP Const. Gary O’Brien called the home invasion a “brazen incident that took place in the middle of the afternoon.”

"This was a very disturbing crime where two defenceless, innocent teenagers were victimized," said Const. Simon Gallimore in a statement Thursday.

"The resulting investigation has been a priority for investigators who continue to seek leads and information on this crime," he said.

Anyone with information about the incident or the vehicle is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.