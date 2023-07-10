Nanaimo RCMP investigating suspicious house fire after 2 people seen fleeing scene

Mounties are investigating a suspicious house fire in Nanaimo on Sunday.

The fire was reported around 5 a.m. in the 1900-block of Stannard Drive in the Cinnabar Valley neighbourhood.

Firefighters contained the blaze before significant damage occurred although the home was filled with smoke, the Nanaimo RCMP said in a release Monday.

Two occupants of the home were not injured in the blaze.

Police say two people were seen running away from the home shortly before the fire was reported.

"This residence has been a source of concern for the neighbourhood for some time, due to illegal squatting and drug use," Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson Const. Gary O'Brien said.

The home was secured Sunday to allow fire inspectors time to examine the scene.

Anyone with information related to the fire is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.