Nanaimo RCMP investigating suspicious house fire after 2 people seen fleeing scene
Mounties are investigating a suspicious house fire in Nanaimo on Sunday.
The fire was reported around 5 a.m. in the 1900-block of Stannard Drive in the Cinnabar Valley neighbourhood.
Firefighters contained the blaze before significant damage occurred although the home was filled with smoke, the Nanaimo RCMP said in a release Monday.
Two occupants of the home were not injured in the blaze.
Police say two people were seen running away from the home shortly before the fire was reported.
"This residence has been a source of concern for the neighbourhood for some time, due to illegal squatting and drug use," Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson Const. Gary O'Brien said.
The home was secured Sunday to allow fire inspectors time to examine the scene.
Anyone with information related to the fire is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.
-
Calgary Stampede has become more accessible, but individual planning still requiredThough considerable work has gone into improving accessibility at the Calgary Stampede for those with mobility issues, one visitor warns some planning is required.
-
‘I think it's a great idea’: lukewarm response so far to N.S. wildfire housing programA week after the province of Nova Scotia announced a significant investment in temporary housing for wildfire victims, the response so far has been somewhat underwhelming.
-
Potash production slows in Sask. due to Port of Vancouver strikeAs the BC port workers’ strike stretches into its second week, potash production is being impacted in Saskatchewan.
-
Man found not guilty of setting Prince George motel fire that killed 3The man who faced five charges in relation to a July 8, 2020 fire at a motel in Prince George that killed three people has been found not guilty on all counts.
-
'It goes beyond words': Buffalo pound officially opens visitor centreThe new visitor centre at Buffalo Pound Provincial Park is officially open.
-
University of Guelph celebrates Canadian cuisineAhead of Food Day Canada in August, the University of Guelph held an event to showcase its contributions to Canadian cuisine and food-related research.
-
Riders look to build off back-to-back close victoriesThe Saskatchewan Roughriders will face off against the Calgary Stampeders for the second time this year after they defeated them in overtime in Week 3.
-
Saskatoon police look for tips in historic homicide of 84-year-old manSaskatoon police are putting out a call for tips about the killing of an 84-year-old man on the 20th anniversary of his death.
-
IIO director testifies at inquest into death of suicidal B.C. man shot by policeOn the second to last day of a coroner's Inquest into the death of a man who calmly explained to police how he wanted them to kill him, the civilian director of the Independent Investigations Office took the stand to explain why his investigators did not interview key RCMP personnel involved in the man's death.