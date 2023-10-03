Nanaimo RCMP investigating 'well-orchestrated' jewelry store robbery

Mounties in Nanaimo are investigating after thieves broke in to a jewelry store and made off with an estimated $100,000 in merchandise.

Police were called to the Peoples Jewellers in Woodgrove Centre shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday.

Officers and police dogs arrived within minutes of the break-in but the suspects were not located.

Investigators believe three suspects broke in through a mall entrance and went directly to the jewelry store.

A store security gate was broken through and several glass cases in the store were smashed and looted, the Nanaimo RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

Security video shows three people were involved in the theft. Investigators say they were wearing dark clothing with hoods pulled up to cover their faces.

The RCMP are not releasing the surveillance video at this time.

"We are certain this was not a random incident but one that was well-orchestrated and carried out with a degree of planning and coordination," Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson Const. Gary O'Brien said.

"With that in mind, investigators are liaising with other police agencies to determine if other similar thefts have occurred in their jurisdiction."

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the robbery to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.