Nanaimo RCMP issue warning after man exposes himself to woman on trail
Mounties in Nanaimo are asking trail users to be aware after a man reportedly exposed himself to a woman last week.
The incident occurred around 12:15 p.m. on April 27 along the Beach Estates Trail.
The victim told police that it was a white man in his mid-20's who exposed himself to her. He had brown curly hair and was wearing glasses, a black jacket with grey sleeves, black sweatpants, and grey runners at the time.
He was last seen walking in front of the Save-On-Foods at Brooks Landing Mall, according to RCMP.
"Our city parks and trails are used by thousands of people every year for hiking, biking, jogging and a variety of other uses and are inherently safe. Unfortunately, like other communities, indecent exposures occur from time to time," said Const. Gary O'Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP.
Police have released a list of tips to help improve safety and awareness for trail users, which can be found below.
- When on a trail look around from time to time and see who you are sharing your space with.
- If someone is walking behind you and it makes you feel uncomfortable, stop, pull over to the side of the trail and let them pass.
- If you are confronted by someone who is committing an indecent act, stay calm and leave the area immediately.
- When safe to do so, report the incident.
- Make sure to tell other users of the situation.
- Carry a cell phone or whistle with you.
- Pepper spray is an option but has limitations and should only be used if you fear for your safety.
- If you are concerned for your safety, run in the opposite direction and make noise.
- When wearing earbuds, keep the volume at a reasonable level so you can hear who you are sharing your space with.
- Take a look around the parking lot and see who you are sharing it with. Criminals often wait to you are several minutes in to your walk, then break into your vehicle.
- When parking remove all valuables. Better yet think about leaving your valuables at home.
"Don’t let a few incidents prevent you from getting out and enjoying nature," said the Nanaimo RCMP detachment in a statement Wednesday.
Anyone with information on last week's trail incident is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.