Nanaimo RCMP issue warning after man exposes himself to woman on trail

Mounties in Nanaimo are asking trail users to be aware after a man reportedly exposed himself to a woman last week.

The incident occurred around 12:15 p.m. on April 27 along the Beach Estates Trail.

The victim told police that it was a white man in his mid-20's who exposed himself to her. He had brown curly hair and was wearing glasses, a black jacket with grey sleeves, black sweatpants, and grey runners at the time.

He was last seen walking in front of the Save-On-Foods at Brooks Landing Mall, according to RCMP.

"Our city parks and trails are used by thousands of people every year for hiking, biking, jogging and a variety of other uses and are inherently safe. Unfortunately, like other communities, indecent exposures occur from time to time," said Const. Gary O'Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP.

Police have released a list of tips to help improve safety and awareness for trail users, which can be found below.

When on a trail look around from time to time and see who you are sharing your space with.

If someone is walking behind you and it makes you feel uncomfortable, stop, pull over to the side of the trail and let them pass.

If you are confronted by someone who is committing an indecent act, stay calm and leave the area immediately.

When safe to do so, report the incident.

Make sure to tell other users of the situation.

Carry a cell phone or whistle with you.

Pepper spray is an option but has limitations and should only be used if you fear for your safety.

If you are concerned for your safety, run in the opposite direction and make noise.

When wearing earbuds, keep the volume at a reasonable level so you can hear who you are sharing your space with.

Take a look around the parking lot and see who you are sharing it with. Criminals often wait to you are several minutes in to your walk, then break into your vehicle.

When parking remove all valuables. Better yet think about leaving your valuables at home.

"Don’t let a few incidents prevent you from getting out and enjoying nature," said the Nanaimo RCMP detachment in a statement Wednesday.

Anyone with information on last week's trail incident is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.