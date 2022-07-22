Nanaimo RCMP issue warning after man loses several thousand dollars in rental scam

Mounties issued a warning to residents of Nanaimo, B.C., on Friday after a man lost "several thousand dollars" in an apparent rental scam.

Police say the man responded to a post earlier this month on the website Zillow that was advertising a rental home in the 600-block of Bowen Road.

A woman using the name Ginger Reed was asking for one month's rent up front, followed by another month's rent to turn over the keys.

Reed told the man that the keys and documents for the home would be delivered once the money was transferred via email, police said.

The man transferred the money and the woman sent him a copy of lease documents and a picture of an out-of-province driver's licence with her name on it

The next day, the man went to the home and found several vehicles parked in the driveway.

The man was able to confirm through a friend that Reed’s name was not on the ownership title of the home, the Nanaimo RCMP said.

The man came to the conclusion that he had been scammed and did not forward the remainder of the money, police said.

The man contacted police and handed over the "fake documents" that he received, the RCMP said.

Investigators contacted Zillow and the advertisement was taken down.

The Nanaimo RCMP say their investigation is ongoing. Officers are warning the public to watch out for the following "red flags" in potential rental scams:

the landlord does not meet you in person

the landlord does not require credit or reference check

the name of the landlord is not on the rental documents

there is a different name for the recipient of the e-transfer

the home is already occupied

Police also advise potential renters to search online for the address of a rental and the name of the landlord before signing a rental agreement. They also advise potential renters to talk to neighbours at the address and arrange a walk-through of the unit before agreeing to rent.