Nanaimo RCMP launch murder investigation after man found dead during welfare check
Police in Nanaimo have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead during a wellness check last week.
Nanaimo RCMP say the man was found around 3 p.m. on Aug. 12, after police in Nanaimo were asked by Kelowna RCMP to perform a welfare check on him.
Mounties say they attended a residence and found the man's body.
"His death was considered suspicious and the Nanaimo RCMP Serious Crime Unit was called to take conduct of the homicide investigation with assistance from Kelowna RCMP," said Nanaimo RCMP in a release Thursday.
Police are identifying the man in hopes that people may have information on his death.
The man has been identified as 30-year-old Ryan Mosher, who recently moved to Nanaimo from Kelowna.
"We strongly believe Mr. Mosher’s death is an isolated incident and the general public is not considered to be at risk," said Const. Derek Balderston of the Nanaimo RCMP.
"Investigators have spoken to numerous people both from Kelowna and Nanaimo to assist in establishing what may have occurred," he said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP Serious Crime Unit at 250-754-2345.
