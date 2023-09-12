Nanaimo RCMP locate suspect accused of assaulting teens on transit bus
Mounties say they have identified a man who allegedly assaulted three teens on a Nanaimo transit bus.
Police say the alleged assault occurred on Aug. 26, when the youths who range in age from 13 to 16 years old were sitting behind the man on a Regional District of Nanaimo Transit bus.
There was an altercation and police say the man stood up and began punching the teens repeatedly in the face.
He then walked over to the exit door and kicked it repeatedly until the driver pulled over and let him out, the Nanaimo RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.
The suspect was last seen walking southbound along Uplands Drive, prompting police to ask the public to help identify the man.
The teens were not seriously injured but did sustain minor cuts, bruises and swelling from the punches, police said.
In an update Tuesday afternoon, the Nanaimo RCMP said they had located the suspect and thanked the public for their assistance in the investigation.
