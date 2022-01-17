Nanaimo RCMP looking for man who lost large sum of cash

Police in Nanaimo are looking for a senior who may have lost a large sum of cash on New Year's Eve.

Mounties say the money was found by a cleaning crew in a north-end shopping mall on Dec. 31.

The money was surrendered to the RCMP, who believe an elderly man may have put the money down in the mall and then forgot about it.

The man is described as between 75 and 85 years old, standing between 5' 2" and 5' 4."

He was wearing a "distinctive Irish hat" and a grey scarf around his neck at the time, police said in a statement.

RCMP Const. Gary O'Brien says the amount of cash discovered is between $1,000 and $7,000.

Anyone with information about the man who is believed to have lost the money is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.