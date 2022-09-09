Nanaimo RCMP nab paddlers after 'alcohol-fueled' escape attempt
Nanaimo RCMP say two drunk boaters were arrested Monday following a "frantic attempt at paddling off into the night."
The pair were first spotted around 2:30 a.m. in the waters near Saysutshun Island.
A security guard called police to report the small dinghy, which didn't appear to have any lights on.
Police say the security guard was concerned for the boaters' safety, since they weren't wearing life jackets, and was also suspicious because of recent thefts from boats docked in the area.
Mounties arrived at the scene and tried to get the two paddlers to come ashore.
The seamen refused to come to shore, however, and hurled a "barrage of alcohol-fueled responses" towards the officers, according to RCMP.
The pair then tried to row away.
Mounties watched the pair paddle to a nearby boat and climb aboard. The officers then found the sailors trying to hide on the vessel.
The pair were ultimately arrested for causing a disturbance and public intoxication. They were held in police custody until they were sober.
