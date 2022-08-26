iHeartRadio

Nanaimo RCMP say missing man, 23, found safe

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck).

Mounties say a 23-year-old man who was the subject of a missing-person investigation in Nanaimo, B.C., has been found safe.

The man was last seen on Aug. 15 and police began an investigation into his disappearance the same day.

On Friday afternoon, the Nanaimo RCMP said the man was found "safe and sound."

