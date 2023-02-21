Nanaimo RCMP say missing woman, 28, found safe

Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., say a 28-year-old woman who was reported missing has been found safe.

Police were alerted Monday that the woman was missing and may have suffered a serious injury, the RCMP said in a release Tuesday morning.

Investigators checked the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital but did not find her there.

"Given that she cannot be located, there is significant concern for her safety and well-being," the RCMP said.

A statement late Tuesday afternoon from the RCMP said the woman was found "safe and sound."