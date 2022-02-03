Nanaimo RCMP searching for armed robber

Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., are asking for the public's help finding the perpetrator of an armed robbery last week.

Police were called to a business in the 500-block of Fifth Street around 9 p.m. on Jan. 26.

The caller reported that a man had entered the business, pointed what appeared to be a handgun at an employee, stole money and lottery tickets and then fled.

"Police responded quickly, but they did not apprehend the suspect," the Nanaimo RCMP said in a statement Thursday.

Mounties are looking for a white man, approximately 40 years old, who stands 5' 6" tall. He was wearing a black ski mask and a blue coat.

"It was extremely upsetting for the employees," said Const. Sherri Wade. "Fortunately, no one was injured, and our police-based victim services personnel are working with anyone who the crime had impacted."

Wade added that the 500-block of Fifth Street is a busy area, saying pedestrians and drivers may have valuable information to help with the police investigation.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.