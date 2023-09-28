Nanaimo RCMP searching for man, 36, missing since March

Mounties in Nanaimo are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 36-year-old man who has been missing since March.

Investigators say William Hall was reported missing by a family member in early September after he had not been seen for about six months.

Hall is believed to be in the Nanaimo area.

The Nanaimo RCMP says officers have conducted extensive patrols of homeless encampments and all emergency shelters in the city but have not located the man.

Hall is described as a white man who stands six feet, two inches tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.