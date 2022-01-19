Nanaimo RCMP searching for missing man who phoned 911 multiple times

Nanaimo RCMP are seeking the public's help in locating a missing senior who reportedly phoned 911 multiple times but did not make contact over the phone.

Police are searching for 74-year-old Perry Blois after several 911 calls came from his cellphone around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Investigators were able to trace the calls to the downtown Nanaimo area, but were unable to locate Blois when they arrived.

RCMP say Blois moved to Nanaimo about two years ago after living in Victoria. He has no known friends or family in the Mid-Island community.

He is described as a white man who stands 6'1" and weighs roughly 180 pounds. He has grey hair and hazel eyes.

Police note that Blois has significant speech and hearing impediments.

Mounties add that the photo provided is believed to be Blois, but has not been confirmed.

Anyone with information on the missing man's whereabouts is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2022-1745.